Fire Rips Through Multiple Row Homes In Baltimore

Authorities are on the scene battling a working dwelling fire in Baltimore, officials say.

The working dwelling fire in the 200 block of S. Payson Street was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, according to Baltimore Fire officials.

The flames are visible through several two-story row homes in the block, and firefighters have called additional units to assist in containing the blaze.

The details surrounding the cause of the fire and any potential injury reports have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, check back for more.

