Family 'Fears The Worst' After Maryland Man Mysteriously Disappeared Nearly A Month Ago

Family members are fearing the worst after nearly a month has passed since the mysterious disappearance of a Maryland man, authorities say.

Darryl Wiggins, 33, was last heard from on Friday, Sept. 2, when he spoke to his mother around 2 p.m., according to Baltimore police.

Wiggins was reported missing two days later on Sunday, Sept. 4 after being unable to find or contact him.

His family says Wiggins does not have a history of any mental illness or physical health problems, and now fear the worst has happened.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of the whereabouts of Darryl Wiggins is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anyone with information that might suggest that Wiggins is the victim of a crime can call Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.