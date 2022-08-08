Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Officials Decry Antisemitic Graffiti Found On Bethesda Trolley Trail In Maryland
Police & Fire

Drug Dealer Busted With Illegal Weapon After Attempting To Flee In Baltimore: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The drugs and contraband were seized by police in Baltimore.
The drugs and contraband were seized by police in Baltimore. Photo Credit: Facebook/Baltimore City Crime Gun Intelligence

A suspect is in custody after officers witnessed at least two parties conducting an alleged narcotics deal in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers observed the alleged transaction around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, on North Forest Park Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

As officers observed the transaction, they noticed a visible handle of a handgun peeking out of the suspect's satchel, investigators said.

When detectives approached the suspect, he dropped the satchel and immediately ran from the scene before being apprehended by officers.

Investigators did not release the name of the suspected drug dealer or charges, which are pending.

Officers were able to recover the satchel and its contents, including a loaded 9mm handgun, and took the suspect into custody, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.