Baltimore Daily Voice
Detectives Seek Family Of Woman Found Dead In Baltimore Home

Cecilia Levine
Beverly Cooper-Figueroa
Beverly Cooper-Figueroa Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Detectives in Baltimore are looking for the family of a woman found unresponsive in a Baltimore home earlier this month.

Beverly Cooper-Figueroa was pronounced dead at the scene, after she was found lying unresponsive inside of a Druid Hill Avenue home on Feb. 5 around 2:45 p.m., city police said.

She showed no apparent signs of trauma.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department's Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

