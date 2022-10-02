Details Released In Deadly Baltimore County Crash

Police have released details in a Baltimore County crash that resulted in the death of an 81-year-old woman.

Laura Sperry was turning left onto Belair Road from Penn Avenue in White Marsh, when she was struck by an oncoming Toyota Camry around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, county police said.

The driver of the Camry was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crash Team.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.