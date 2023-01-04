Death Of Young Baltimore Child Officially Considered Homicide: Police

Baltimore police have confirmed that the death of an 8-year-old boy over the holidays is officially being looked into as a homicide.

Dylan King was pronounced dead after reportedly being found with gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Presbury Street on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Baltimore police.

Police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3 that the this case is now being investigated as an open and active homicide investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

