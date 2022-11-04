Contact Us
Death Of Female Child In Southwest Baltimore Mattress Fire Ruled As Homicide: Police

David Cifarelli
4700 block of Vancouver Road
4700 block of Vancouver Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

The death of a female child, whose body was found after a house fire last week, has been ruled as a homicide, authorities said.

The young girl, said to be 3-4 years old, died after a mattress was believed to have been intentionally set on fire at a southwest Baltimore home, Baltimore Police said. 

Crews responded to the fire in a two-story row home in the 4700 block of Vancouver Road around 6:48 p.m. on Friday, April 8, the city's firefighters union said on Twitter.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and Baltimore Police and arson investigators were said to be investigating the incident. 

The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released.

