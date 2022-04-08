Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Child Found Dead After Mattress Set On Fire In Southwest Baltimore Home: Report

David Cifarelli
4700 block of Vancouver Road
4700 block of Vancouver Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A child, between the age of 3 and 4, has died in a suspected arson incident in southwest Baltimore, WMAR reports

Crews responded to a mattress fire in a two-story row home in the 4700 block of Vancouver Road around 6:48 p.m. on Friday, April 8, the city's firefighters union said on Twitter

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, the union said. Baltimore Police and arson investigators were on scene as well. 

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately released. 

