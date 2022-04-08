Child Found Dead After Mattress Set On Fire In Southwest Baltimore Home: Report

A child, between the age of 3 and 4, has died in a suspected arson incident in southwest Baltimore, WMAR reports.

Crews responded to a mattress fire in a two-story row home in the 4700 block of Vancouver Road around 6:48 p.m. on Friday, April 8, the city's firefighters union said on Twitter.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, the union said. Baltimore Police and arson investigators were on scene as well.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately released.

