Death Count Rises After Fully-Engulfed Dundalk Rowhome Fire, ATF Joins Investigation

Officials have confirmed at least two people have died after becoming trapped with several others inside of a rowhome that went up in flames in Dundalk.

Baltimore County Fire and Rescue officials were called to the home in the 8500 block of Kavanaugh Road after reports of a residential fire in the late morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire throughout the home and confirmed the first victim dead. 

Three people were reportedly inside the home at the time of the fire. 

At least one of the occupants of the home was able to escape the home through a window. 

The second victim was confirmed dead a short time later.

The two adult victims have not yet been identified, Baltimore County officials state.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

