Police & Fire

DC-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Unruly Passenger Tries Entering Cockpit

Cecilia Levine
An American Airlines jet made an emergency landing.
An American Airlines jet made an emergency landing. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/American Airlines

An American Airlines flight from Los Angelos to Washington DC made an emergency landing when a passenger tried breaking into the cockpit and then opening an exit door, according to the FBI.

Crew members subdued the unruly passenger, who was arrested by law enforcement when the flight landed in Kansas City, FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub said.

A passenger told the New York Times that several other passengers held the man down and a flight attendant got a coffee pot and began hitting him on the head. 

