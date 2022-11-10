Concerns Over Vacant Rowhomes Grow After Massive Fire Spreads To Occupied Homes

Baltimore City firefighters battled a massive fire involving seven rowhomes, several of which were reportedly vacant, reports WBFF.

Community members were reportedly concerned that the condition of the three abandoned rowhomes contributed to the fire that erupted around 9 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10 in the 2200 block of Cedley Street. An anonymous resident claimed that the city itself owns several of the abandoned rowhomes in the area, continues the outlet.

The three abandoned rowhomes involved in the fire were not entered by firefighters after they were tagged in a safety initiative created by the city to help keep first responders out of harm's way. The damage from the fire eventually spread to four occupied rowhomes in the area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. To read the full report by WBFF, click here.

