Child Squeegee Worker Arrested After Shooting Two In Baltimore

Another child squeegee worker has been arrested after shooting two victims in Baltimore, authorities say.

The 12-year-old squeegee worker allegedly began taunting the victims in the 600 block of East Fayette Street around noon on Monday, July 18, according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department.

The suspect then pointed a gun at the victims and shot them both, they said.

Investigation revealed that the firearm was a BB gun, according to police. The victims were treated for abrasions to the arms and torso by medics at the scene.

Officers arrested the child suspect and transported them to the juvenile booking facility.

