Child Playing With Lighter Sparks Shed Fire That Damages Truck In Maryland

A child in Maryland did not heed the sage words of Smokey the Bear and accidentally set a shed on fire in Allegany County.

Crews from the Potomac Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 were called at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, to Baughman Street in Westernport, where there was a report of a shed that went up in flames, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Upon arrival, crews were able to quickly control the fire within minutes, though the shed sustained hundreds of dollars in damage and some of the contents inside were destroyed.

According to the initial investigation, an underage boy was burning dry pine needles with a lighter beside the shed, which accidentally spread. The minor was able to immediately call 911 to report the fire before it got out of hand, according to officials.

A truck parked in the area also sustained damage.

No injuries were reported.

