Brick-Throwing Man Killed By Maryland Security Guard Remembered As Beloved Soccer Coach

The coach of a local championship soccer team is dead after a security guard shot him after the coach threw a brick at the guard, reports WMAR 2.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 7 at a bar in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street after Kevin Torres, 35, allegedly through a brick at the security guard. The coach was out celebrating another victory by his team when his daughter reportedly got into an argument with another woman at the bar, continues the outlet.

A security guard then tried to hit the women with a baton, prompting Torres to step in and shove the security guard after asking him to stop. The security guard later pepper-sprayed Torres, and witnesses say he reached for the nearest object to defend himself, striking the security guard with a brick. At that point, the guard shot Torres who later succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Anyone with further information is asked to call Baltimore police. To read the full report by WMAR 2, click here.

