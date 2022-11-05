Body Of Missing Maryland Man Found Near Highway In Washington County: Police

A Hagerstown man who had been missing since January was found dead in Clear Spring over the weekend, authorities say.

The body of Bryan Patrick Harley, 38, was found by three juveniles in a wooded area near Route 69 and I-70 on Sunday, May 8, reports the Maryland State Police.

No signs of trauma or obvious indications of foul play were noted on the body. The cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Harley was last seen in the Clear Spring area shortly before being reported missing, officials say. A GoFundMe to support funeral and travel expenses for his family to get to Maryland can be found here.

