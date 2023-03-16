Contact Us
Body Of Man Found In Baltimore Street, Police Say (DEVELOPING)

Annie DeVoe
600 block of North Arlington Avenue
600 block of North Arlington Avenue Photo Credit: Image capture © 2023 Google

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Baltimore street, authorities announced.

The body of an unidentified victim was found around 8 a.m., in the 600 block of North Arlington Avenue, Thursday, March 16, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The victim had apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No other information was initially provided by investigators.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

