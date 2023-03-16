Body Of Man Found In Baltimore Street, Police Say (DEVELOPING)

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Baltimore street, authorities announced.

The body of an unidentified victim was found around 8 a.m., in the 600 block of North Arlington Avenue, Thursday, March 16, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The victim had apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was initially provided by investigators.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.