Body Found Severely Burned Near Baltimore Railroad Tracks Identified

A suspicious death case of a man found severely burned near railroad tracks in Baltimore has been upgraded to a homicide investigation, authorities say.

Jeremiah Williamson, 18, was found near the tracks on the 2500 block of Georgetown Road shortly before 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 22.

Williamson was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was sent to the Medical Examiner's office where an autopsy revealed he died as a result of being shot in the head.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.