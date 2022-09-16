Blood Trail Leads To Attempted Murder Victim In Baltimore

A trail of blood led police to a victim of a Baltimore shooting that occurred overnight, authorities say.

Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of Asquith Street around 10:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, where they did not find a victim, but instead a trail of blood, according to Baltimore police.

Officers were then able to follow the trail of blood to a home in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue where they found the 51-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was stabilized.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

