Baltimore Shooting Victim Seriously Injured: Police

A victim remains in serious condition after being shot in the Southern District, authorities say.

The victim was transported to a hospital for apparent gunshot wounds after reports of a shooting on the 100 block of South Carrollton Avenue around 9:10 a.m., Thursday, May 12, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.