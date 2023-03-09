Baltimore Shooting Upgraded To Homicide After Victim Dies Nearly 25 Years Later

A shooting case has been upgraded to a homicide after the victim died from complications nearly 15 years later, authorities announced.

On March 22, 2008, officers located a 21-year-old victim who had been shot in the 500 block of North Decker Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to their body and was rushed to a hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Investigators say that the victim had been walking in the area when he was approached by multiple suspects in dark clothing who robbed and shot him.

On Wednesday, March 8, homicide detectives were notified that the victim had died in Texas, and an autopsy had determined that the death was caused by complications stemming from the 2008 shooting.

Anyone with information relevant to this shooting is asked to call Baltimore police as soon as possible.

