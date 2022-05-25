Contact Us
Police & Fire

Baltimore Shooters Get Life In Prison

Annie DeVoe
Read More Stories
Raymond Roman and Joseph Clark
Raymond Roman and Joseph Clark Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Three Baltimore shooters were sentenced to life in prison for incidents, some fatal, that took place across the city, authorities say.

Joseph Clark and Raymond Roman pleaded guilty to first degree murder, while Franklin Randall was convicted of attempted murder by a jury, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney Office.

Clark admitted to killing Nathaniel Carter in front of Clark's ex-girlfriend at her Frankford apartment. The shooting came after Clark broke into his former girlfriend's residence the night before, threatening her and stealing her phone. Carter was shot after escorting Clark's former girlfriend home due to concerns of Clark's threats. 

Raymond Roman pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of Kevin Adams after surveillance footage captured Roman chasing Adams around Tiffany Square in Rosemont. 

Franklin Randall was convicted of attempted murder and related charges for the non-fatal shooting of a victim attempting to drive away from the scene on the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road. 

