Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Baltimore Rowhomes Go Up In Flames As Firetrucks Away On Medical Call

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The fire spread to two rowhomes
The fire spread to two rowhomes Photo Credit: Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (Twitter)

Two rowhomes were damaged after a fire tore through them in Baltimore Highlands. 

Baltimore firefighters were called to the 3500 block of East Baltimore Street around 5 p.m., Thursday, April 6, according to Baltimore Fire officials. 

Additional units were requested to assist with the fire after the closest two were away on medical calls awaiting EMS transport units.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

The fire was under control shortly after assistance arrived.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.