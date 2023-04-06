Baltimore Rowhomes Go Up In Flames As Firetrucks Away On Medical Call

Two rowhomes were damaged after a fire tore through them in Baltimore Highlands.

Baltimore firefighters were called to the 3500 block of East Baltimore Street around 5 p.m., Thursday, April 6, according to Baltimore Fire officials.

Additional units were requested to assist with the fire after the closest two were away on medical calls awaiting EMS transport units.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

The fire was under control shortly after assistance arrived.

