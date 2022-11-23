Baltimore Police Release Images Of Subway Restaurant Robbery Suspect

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant in Baltimore, authorities say.

Surveillance images were released of a suspect who reportedly robbed the restaurant located at 37 East 25th Street at gunpoint on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Baltimore police.

Citywide Robbery investigators have assumed control over the investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-365-6341.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

