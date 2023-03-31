Contact Us
Police & Fire

Baltimore Police Investigating Mysterious Shooting

Annie DeVoe
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Police are investigating a shooting in Baltimore that sent a 34-year-old man to the hospital.

Baltimore police officers were called to an area hospital around 2 p.m., Friday, March 31 after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim.

Investigators determined that the victim was shot in the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue.

The condition of the victim, as well as any suspects or motives for the shooting, are currently unknown.

