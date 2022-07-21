Baltimore Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Boy

Baltimore Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old boy, officials say.

Sheldon Smith was reported missing the morning of Thursday, July 21 from the 6100 block of Chinquapin Parkway, according to Baltimore police.

Smith was last seen in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue wearing a white t-shirt, burgundy sweatpants, and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information regarding Smith's whereabouts has been instructed to call 911 to notify investigators.

