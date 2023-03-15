Baltimore Police Arrest Man Accused Of Killing Victim With Same Last Name In 2021

A 27-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a man back in November 2021, authorities announced.

Kemonta Johnson is accused of killing 30-year-old Dontae Johnson in the 1000 block of Appleton Street on Nov. 24, 2021, according to Baltimore police.

Police say there is no relation between the suspect and the victim.

Kemonta Johnson was taken into custody on Saturday, March 11, in the 1600 block of West North Avenue and was officially charged with first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance at a later date

