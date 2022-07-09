Baltimore Mayor 'Regrets' Not Telling Public About E.Coli Contamination Sooner

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced in a press conference that he "regrets" not informing the public sooner about the E.coli contamination in residents' water supply after he was made aware of it over the weekend, reports Fox Baltimore.

Baltimore City Council members have criticized the handling of the situation that has resulted in a Boil Water Advisory across parts of the city, questioning why officials waited until Monday to issue the notice. Mayor Scott said that the decision to postpone the advisory was due to waiting for results of a "second test" to confirm the E.coli contamination, the outlet continues.

The water was reportedly confirmed as contaminated on Friday, Sept. 2, with officials being notified Saturday, Sept. 3. Some residents were allegedly told on Sunday about the contamination, with many residents reportedly not made aware until Monday when news media first reported on the situation. Some residents were not even made aware of the boil water advisory until Tuesday. To read the full report by Fox Baltimore, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.