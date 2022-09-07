Contact Us
Police & Fire

Baltimore Man Injured In Midnight Shooting Reportedly In Stable Condition: Police

Annie DeVoe
Baltimore Police Department
Baltimore Police Department

A man who was injured in a midnight Baltimore shooting has been reported to be in stable condition, authorities say.

The 32-year-old victim was shot in the 4800 block of Eastern Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m., Saturday, July 9, according to Baltimore Police. 

The victim was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

