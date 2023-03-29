Baltimore Man Charged With Murder While Already In Jail

Police have arrested a Baltimore man accused of killing a Randallstown man during a dispute earlier this month.

Ricky Crenshaw, 46, is accused of fatally shooting Terence Cheatham after an argument in the 2100 block of Edmondson Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

Police were called to the scene around 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 21 after receiving reports of a shooting.

Crenshaw was taken into custody on firearm-related charges and was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday, March 28.

