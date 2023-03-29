Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Baltimore Man Charged With Murder While Already In Jail

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Ricky Crenshaw
Ricky Crenshaw Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police have arrested a Baltimore man accused of killing a Randallstown man during a dispute earlier this month.

Ricky Crenshaw, 46, is accused of fatally shooting Terence Cheatham after an argument in the 2100 block of Edmondson Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

Police were called to the scene around 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 21 after receiving reports of a shooting.

Crenshaw was taken into custody on firearm-related charges and was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday, March 28.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.