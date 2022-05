A 21-year-old Baltimore man had been arrested in connection with shooting and killing a 19-year-old man, authorities said.

Investigators believe Terrill Johnson shot and killed Adrian Morris in the chest after getting into an argument in the 5300 block of Belair Road on Thursday, April 28, Baltimore Police said.

Johnson has since been charged with second-degree murder among other charges, police added.

