A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to a July 2021 murder, authorities say.

Keonteze Montgomery, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Donta Sampson, 45, on the 800 block of West Lexington Street on July 18, 2021, according to Baltimore Police.

Montgomery was arrested on the 500 block of North Curley Street, Friday, May 27. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

