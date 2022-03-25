Baltimore Bank Robber, 71, Sentenced To Nearly 6 Years For Robbing Same Bank Twice In A Week

A Baltimore man who robbed the same bank twice in one week has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison, the US Attorney’s Office for Maryland said.

Lloyd Philip Simon, 71, was sentenced to 70 months, followed by five years of parole, and ordered to pay $2,034 in restitution on Thursday, March 24, the office said.

Simon was previously convicted for both robberies that took place at a bank inside the University of Maryland Medical Center in 2019, WJZ reports.

The first robbery happened on August 13, 2019, the office reports. When Simon entered the building, he took a black backpack out of the bank’s donation bin and placed it on a bench outside along with his jacket.

Simon then reentered the bank and approached a teller while she was counting money. He started demanding the money from her by yelling, “Give me all of the money. I have a gun,” the office reports. The teller handed Simon the cash and he left the bank, put on his jacket and backpack and quickly walked away. Surveillance camera was able to capture his picture while Simon was leaving, the office reports.

Simon robbed the bank again on August 19, 2019, the office reports. This time, he wore large glasses and a baseball cap to partially hide his face. However, the teller from the first robbery recognized Simon and hit the panic button as he approached the counter.

Simon approached a different teller and demanded money by yelling, “Give me all of your money, I want the big stuff,” the office reports. While handing him the money, the teller slipped a GPS tracking device into the wad of cash. Simon later found the device, removed it and left.

Simon was eventually arrested on August 28, 2019. He was also previously convicted of another bank robbery in January 2013, the office reports. Simon was sentenced to 78 months in prison for that offense.

