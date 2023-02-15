Attempted Murder Suspect Busted In Baltimore After Three-Month Search: Police

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after attacking a man in Baltimore late last year, authorities say.

Christopher Bowser was arrested around noon, Tuesday, Feb. 14, after being identified as the suspect in a shooting back in November 2022, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.

Bowser is accused of shooting a 48-year-old man in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road on Nov. 18, 2022, injuring the victim.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released, and through investigative means, Bowser was identified as the suspect behind the attack, officials said.

Bowser was taken into custody and interviewed and has been transported to Central Booking where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder.

