ATTEMPTED MURDER: 15-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Teen-On-Teen Shooting In Baltimore

A 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after shooting another Baltimore teen, authorities say.

The teen is accused of shooting his 17-year-old victim in the 200 block of South Stricker Street shortly after 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, investigators said. The victim was then placed in an ambulance to be transported to the hospital to receive treatment.

Investigators were able to identify the 15-year-old as the suspect, taking him into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The teen has been charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Police say the 15-year-old is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.

