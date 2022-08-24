Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

ATTEMPTED MURDER: 15-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Teen-On-Teen Shooting In Baltimore

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The ten is being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility
The ten is being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after shooting another Baltimore teen, authorities say.

The teen is accused of shooting his 17-year-old victim in the 200 block of South Stricker Street shortly after 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, investigators said. The victim was then placed in an ambulance to be transported to the hospital to receive treatment.

Investigators were able to identify the 15-year-old as the suspect, taking him into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 17. 

The teen has been charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Police say the 15-year-old is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.