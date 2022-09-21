Attempted Killer Arrested In Baltimore After Being Linked To August Shooting

A 30-year-old man is in custody after an attempted killing in Baltimore back in August, authorities say.

Eric McCree was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 20 as a suspect in the attempted murder that occurred around 1 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

The 45-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment after the shooting that left him with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Police were able to identify McCree as a suspect, and have officially charged him with Attempted First-Degree murder.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.