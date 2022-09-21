Contact Us
Arrests Made After 'Suspicious Package' Found At Pine Grove Middle School Evacuated Students

Baltimore County Police have arrested two suspects after a suspicious package found at Pine Grove Middle School caused the middle school and nearby elementary school to evacuate, authorities say.

Police arrested the first suspect at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, around the same time the package was found near the middle school, according to Baltimore County Police.

During the evacuation of the school, officers made a second arrest in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court.

Detectives believe that there are no additional suspects at this time. Baltimore County Schools will have an increased police presence to help ensure safety when returning to school. 

