Police & Fire

Arrest Made In Deadly Baltimore 'Robbery Gone Bad'

Cecilia Levine
Steven Arthur
Steven Arthur Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A 32-year-old man was arrested a robbery in which one person was assaulted and a second killed last May in Baltimore, authorities announced.

Steven Arthur, of Woodlawn, carried out the assault of the 33-year-old victim and killing of the 34-year-old man in a home on the 1900 block of W. Fayette Street around 7:30 p.m. on May 31, 2021, Baltimore City police said.

Homicide detectives learned that this incident occurred as the result of a robbery gone bad.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to identify the shooter as Arthur, who was arrested on a warrant on Feb. 7, at police headquarters.

Arthur has since been charged with 1st Degree Murder and was in Central Booking awaiting trial.

