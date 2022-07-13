Armed Baltimore Serial Robber Sentenced To Federal Prison

A Baltimore serial robber has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the crimes, authorities say.

From at least November 2018, through March 2019, Marquis Moore, 35, participated in at least 10 robberies, nine of them being with co-defendants Milek Rankin, 29, and Dontrell Glover, 30, according to the Department of Justice.

Moore robbed several commercial businesses, including restaurants, electronics stores and discount stores throughout the Baltimore area.

He was armed in each robbery, according to officials.

In one instance in January 2019, Moore threatened the employee of a cell phone store by taking out the magazine of his gun saying "you can see it's loaded, we're not playing games".

Moore admitted that he committed at least 10 additional robberies, each time brandishing a gun and often pointing the gun at employees.

