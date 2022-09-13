Accused Killer Arrested After Brutally Stabbing Victim To Death In Baltimore

An accused killer has been arrested after a stabbing murder of a man in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say.

Gordon Staron, 33, was taken into custody on Thursday, Sept. 8 in connection to the killing of Keith Bell, 63, according to Baltimore police.

Bell was found brutally stabbed to death on Tuesday, Sept. 6 around 2:30 a.m., in the 1400 block of East Monument Street after offices received a report of an unconscious man lying in the street.

Bell was rushed to the hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Detectives were later able to identify Staron as the suspect.

Staron has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.