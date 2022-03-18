4 Children Hospitalized In Early Morning Baltimore Fire

Multiple children were hospitalized in a fire that broke out at a two-story home Friday morning, fire officials said.

Baltimore Fire reported the fire, which broke out at a row home in the 2900 block of East Monument Street, just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Mar, 18.

The children, ages 5 to 13, were taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in serious condition. No other information was released.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

