31-Year-Old Killed In Baltimore Dirt Bike Accident: Police

A 31-year-old man was killed in a late night dirt bike accident that happened in Baltimore, authorities said.

Police responded to the accident in the 2500 block of East Biddle Street around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, according to Baltimore Police.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the ground with "massive head injuries," police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Initial investigation suggests the man was riding his dirt bike in the area when a 2017 Ford Fusion struck him and knocked him off the bike, according to police.

The accident remains under investigation.

