Police & Fire

3 People Hurt In 2 Overnight Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

Joe Gomez
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Two separate shootings in Northwest Baltimore left three people injured overnight, according to police.

On Dec. 26 at around 11:15 p.m. police responded to a report of a large crowd of cars in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Wabash Avenue. 

Upon arrival, Baltimore Police Officers heard gunfire and saw multiple vehicles fleeing from the lot when they discovered two men, a 23-year-old and a 24-year-old, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals where they are in stable condition.

Then, on Dec. 27, at close to 1:43 a.m., Baltimore Police were informed of a walk-in shooting victim at a Northwest hospital while investigating a non-related incident.

The victim was a 22-year-old male, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police believe he was shot in the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road.

Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

