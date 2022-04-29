27-Year-Old Baltimore Man Arrested For Shooting 53-Year-Old: Police

A 27-year-old man from Baltimore has been arrested in connection with shooting a 53-year-old man earlier this month, authorities said.

Travis Fauntleroy is being held without bail for a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Leadenhall Street on April 16, Baltimore Police said.

Responding officers found the male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Investigators later identified Fauntleroy as the suspect and charge him with first-degree attempted murder.

