Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

26-Year-Old Man Shot In Head In Southern Baltimore: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Police lights.
Police lights. Photo Credit: Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A 26-year-old man is dead after being shot in southern Baltimore, authorities say.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the 2400 block of Maisel Court around 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, according to Baltimore police.

Medics immediately rushed the victim to Shock Trauma for treatment, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.