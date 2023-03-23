26-Year-Old Man Shot In Head In Southern Baltimore: Police

A 26-year-old man is dead after being shot in southern Baltimore, authorities say.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the 2400 block of Maisel Court around 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, according to Baltimore police.

Medics immediately rushed the victim to Shock Trauma for treatment, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

