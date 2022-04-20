21-Year-Old Injured In Midday Southwest Baltimore Shooting: Police

A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot during the day in southwest Baltimore, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 4700 block of Melbourne Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

