Police & Fire

2 Baltimore Juveniles Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me
Baltimore Police
Baltimore Police Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department (Facebook)

Two Baltimore juveniles were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle from a body shop in Southwest Baltimore, authorities said. 

The 12-year-old and 13-year-old boys stole the vehicle out of a garage yard in the 100 block of South Warwick Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, Baltimore Police said. 

Witnesses spotted the kids driving recklessly and reported the suspicious vehicle which reportedly struck a civilian vehicle on Monroe Street, according to officials. The duo eventually crashed in the 4300 block of Southwestern Boulevard, police said. 

The juveniles were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and will face formal charges later, officials report. The investigation is ongoing. 

Those who wish to provide information and remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

