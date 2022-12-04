19-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Overnight Cockeysville Shooting: Police

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting occurred in Cockeysville, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Cranbrook Road just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, Baltimore County Police said.

Not long after police received the call, a male suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital, police said.

Police are now offering a reward of up to $2,000 to anyone with information about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Anonymous tips can also be sent to 1-866-756-2587 or online at metrocrimestoppers.org.

