Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
19-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Overnight Cockeysville Shooting: Police

David Cifarelli
Baltimore County Police
Baltimore County Police Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department (Twitter)

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting occurred in Cockeysville, authorities said. 

Police responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Cranbrook Road just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, Baltimore County Police said. 

Not long after police received the call, a male suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital, police said. 

Police are now offering a reward of up to $2,000 to anyone with information about the case. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Anonymous tips can also be sent to 1-866-756-2587 or online at metrocrimestoppers.org.

