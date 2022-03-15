Contact Us
18-Year-Old Male Shot Outside Dunbar High School: Police

David Cifarelli
Baltimore Police
Baltimore Police

An 18-year-old man was shot outside a high school in Baltimore County while school was still in session on the afternoon of Tuesday, Mar. 15, police said.

Officers were called to the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School for a reported shooting just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Baltimore Police said. 

Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During a press conference later in the day, authorities said a group of students were outside of the gym when another group approached the students. A conflict eventually broke out where an unknown gunman pulled out a gun and shot the 18-year-old. 

Authorities said they are hoping to identity the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

