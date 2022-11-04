Contact Us
Police & Fire

17-Year-Old Girl Shot In Northwest Baltimore: Police

David Cifarelli
3300 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway
3300 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after an early morning northwest Baltimore shooting, authorities said. 

Police responded to the shooting in the 3300 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway around 2:48 a.m. on Monday, April 11, Baltimore Police said. 

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup.

