17-Year-Old Girl Shot In Northwest Baltimore: Police

A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after an early morning northwest Baltimore shooting, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 3300 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway around 2:48 a.m. on Monday, April 11, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup.

