Police & Fire

15-Year-Old Boy Kills Family Members In Maryland Shooting Spree: Police

Joe Gomez
Email me
Prince George's County Police Cruiser
Prince George's County Police Cruiser Photo Credit: Prince George's County FB

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after shooting his family members, authorities in Maryland announced.

The victims were identified as 44-year-old Taledia Oxley and her 8-year-old son Asa Oxley. The suspect is a 15-year-old family member. The unidentified boy was charged as an adult, according to Prince George's County Police.

On Jan. 6, at approximately 5:50 pm, officers responded to a home in the 8500 block of Wendy Street for the report of a shooting. Officers located the two victims inside of the home suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

A third victim, an adult male, was also suffering from gunshot wounds. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. He is also a family member of the suspect and victims.

The officers located the suspect in the neighborhood and took him into custody. He is charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree attempted murder, and related charges. He has admitted to the shootings. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The motive is under investigation.

